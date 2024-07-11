Students learn about pioneer life and present-day farming

FALLBROOK – Monserate Christian Academy scholars embarked on a 6-week quest to learn about the life of the pioneers. Amidst learning all about homesteading, "Little House on the Prairie" (the book) and hatching baby chicks in an incubator within their studio, they invited local farmers as special guests to teach about modern day farming.

During this session, they made homemade butter, whipped cream, ice cream, and apothecary boxes with homemade essential oils. With much diligence and excitement, the children also made corn husk dolls, dried fruit, grew mushrooms, made candles, sewed their own stuffed animals, learned square dancing and studied etiquette.

Just recently Monserate Christian Academy Eagles took a trip to Passiflora Village Farms in Vista to experience milking and feeding goats first hand. This field trip included trimming goat feet, collecting eggs from chickens and learning certain techniques for making homemade yogurt and Kefir.

To conclude their 6-week session, the students banded together for an enthusiastic performance for parents and loved ones alike which showcased their memorization of classic poems, song and dance plus live theater.

The academy is located at 1109 E. Fallbrook St. across from the Fallbrook Senior Center. They currently have openings available for the 2024/25 year. Call for more information and a possible tour, 760-508-3451.

Submitted by Monserate Christian Academy.