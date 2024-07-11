Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vicente wins scholarship

Last updated Jul 10, 2024 9:6pm0
Felipa Vicente, center, poses with Dr. Julian Nava's twin daughters, Dr. Carmen Nava, right, and Katie Stokes, MA at the scholarship award night.

Bill De La Fuente congratulates Felipa Vicente on winning a scholarship from his foundation.

Seen at the scholarship awards night are, from left, Elisa Ayala from Migrant Education Region 9, scholarship winner Felipa Vicente, and Maricela Garcia, Migrant Education Program Advocate 1.

FALLBROOK – Felipa Vicente Diego from Fallbrook High School won a Bill De La Fuente Scholarship. Diego and her family attended the 8th Annual Award Night on June 26 where she was awarded a Migrant Education scholarship in honor of Dr. Julian Nava, who was an American educator and loved helping the community.

Vicente is attending Mira Costa College and plans to transfer to CSUSM to get her master's as a Spanish Teacher.

Submitted by Migrant Education Program, Fallbrook High School

 

