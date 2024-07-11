Vicente wins scholarship

FALLBROOK – Felipa Vicente Diego from Fallbrook High School won a Bill De La Fuente Scholarship. Diego and her family attended the 8th Annual Award Night on June 26 where she was awarded a Migrant Education scholarship in honor of Dr. Julian Nava, who was an American educator and loved helping the community.

Vicente is attending Mira Costa College and plans to transfer to CSUSM to get her master's as a Spanish Teacher.

Submitted by Migrant Education Program, Fallbrook High School