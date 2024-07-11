Library art exhibits feature prints and birdhouses

FALLBROOK – "It Never Rains in California" and "Messaging Birdhouses" exhibitions open in the Fallbrook Library July 15 and run through Aug. 23 and are hosted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, there will be a reception for the artists from 2 to 4 p.m. where we can meet and talk with the artists. Live music and refreshments will be offered and all are welcome to attend this free event.

In the Community Room, "It Never Rains in California" features contemporary printmakers from Southern California. Denise Kraemer, curator for this print show, is a retired printmaking professor at Cal State University, San Bernardino and currently teaches private printmaking classes in Riverside.

Kraemer invited accomplished printmakers Leslie A. Brown, Jesus Cruz Jr., Dixon Fish, Tammy Greenwood, Karen Karlsson, and Igor Koutsenko to join her in this show. Asked why she continues to work in such an old medium, Kraemer responded, "It gives me the opportunity to remind us how important it is to preserve the past but at the same time forge into the future".

Brown unites the mystical with the mundane to embrace the intuitive process of image making and uses images of modern women in her work. Carving into linoleum blocks is Cruz's process for achieving clean crisp prints of deserts, combining figurative and abstract elements into his pieces.

Fish said the underlying reliance on drawing attracts him. Interested in trying new techniques, Koutsenko hopes to make positive contributions with the results of his creativity.

Healing, rebirth and immortality are reflected in Greenwood's prints and the layered process of printmaking allows her imagery to engage us. And lastly, Karlsson highlights the need for solutions to California's ongoing water crisis in her prints for this show.

On the Reading Patio, Kira Carrillo Corser, co-founder of Compassionate Arts in Action, displays 14 "Messaging Birdhouses" that bring smiles and inner reflection to viewers. Inspired by touching quotes on each birdhouse, the individual birdhouses are artistically created to match the words on them. No self-respecting bird would want to live in anything less.

Carrillo Corser said "Birdhouses hold immense symbolism across indigenous cultures representing harmony, prosperity and artistic expression".

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.