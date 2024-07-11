Library event to feature flamenco music and dance

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library presents “Ecos de España: Spanish Classical & Flamenco Music & Dance,” Saturday, July 20, 2-3 p.m.

Flamenco dancer Susana Elena will introduce and perform a variety of dances from Spain and Gypsy Spain. Solo classical guitarist Dr. Randy Pile will play a selection of the timeless compositions created for the Spanish guitar.

This is a cost-free family program. The audience learns how to clap to flamenco rhythm, use their arms and hands like flamenco dancers, and at the show’s end, children will be invited onstage to join in a simple flamenco dance performed with scarves.

After the show, audience members can learn to play the Spanish castanets. Susana Elena will bring extras and offer an introductory workshop. Experience the beauty and sophistication of a Hispanic performing art with multicultural roots that extend far beyond the Americas. For more information on the performers, visit http://www.susanaelena.com or http://www.randypile.com.

Fallbrook Library is at 124 S. Mission Road and 760-731-4656.