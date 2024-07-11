Summer brunch offers musical entertainment

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all families and children to attend a Summer Brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m.

The program will feature NVoice Studios Children's Show Choirs, directed by Sandra Kopitzke who will present their 2024 spring/ summer program entitled "Best Day of My Life" for our enjoyment. It features high energy songs of yesterday and today.

There will be two groups in the music program. The Glee Club is made up of guys and girls ranging in age from 12-18. They perform the following popular songs, "I Make My Own Sunshine," "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" and "Best Day of My Life."

The Neighbor Tones are made up of girls and boys ranging in age from 7-11. They will perform a Beach Boys Salute to Summer featuring a medley of songs from "Surfin' USA" to "Kokomo."

Guest speaker Darlene In Cando, a personal stylist and business owner, will present family insights in "Whose Kid are You?"

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]. Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.