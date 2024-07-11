Herzman given Best of Division, donated award at county fair's Home Made exhibit

Debbie Herzman entered four creations in the San Diego County Fair's Home Made competition, and the Bonsall resident's awards included a Best of Division honor and a donated award from the San Diego Bead Society.

All four of Herzman's entries received ribbons for placing in their class. Two of those were first-place awards, and she also received second place and third place at the class level.

"It's always nice when you can place," Herzman said.

Herzman won the Best of Division award for the Dolls, Stuffed Toys, and Soft Sculpture division. The leather decorated doll of an Indian woman also received first place in the division's Doll, Original Design class.

"It's pretty nice to be able to do that," Herzman said.

What Herzman calls "Grandmother Doll" has a blue dress with white frills and brown chaps. The stuffing includes hair from a friend's horse. The doll took Herzman three to four months to make, although she did not work on it full-time.

"I put it out there for other people to look at," Herzman said.

Herzman is originally from the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. She moved to Southern Oregon before moving from Medford to Bonsall in December 1977.

The Calizona Appaloosa Horse Club was formed in 1953. Herzman has been a member since 1978. She has owned Appaloosa horses since 1970 although 15-year-old Nik is currently her only horse.

Herzman has been making horse regalia since 1974. "I didn't know anything when I got started," she said.

Her knowledge has increased over the years. The beaded horse regalia Herzman entered in the Other Than Listed category of the Beading division took first place in that competition.

The cape and bridle were recently finished. "It's never been shown other than at the fair," Herzman said.

A horse mask, breast collar, and crupper which complement the 2024 entry received Best of Division for Beading at the 2023 San Diego County Fair. The 2024 entry was not yet ready last year. "I can only make so many at a time," Herzman said

This year Herzman entered a beaded purse with a horse decoration in the Seed Bead class of the Beading division. That entry was given second place in its class.

The San Diego Bead Society determined that the beading work merited a donated award. "It's pretty special," Herzman said.

The turtle shell purse Herzman entered in the Any Craft Other Than Listed, Personal Accessory class of the Miscellaneous Crafts division was awarded third place in that class. The purse includes spacer beads from Africa over the fringes. "That was just something I just threw together on a whim," Herzman said.

Herzman has been entering her work at the San Diego County Fair for more than 20 years. "To me it's just a hobby," she said.

"I make it to show on my horses," Herzman said. "I like doing it. It's just relaxing."