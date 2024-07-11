Railroad Heritage Park work funded by the Community Benefit Program

Village News/Courtesy photo
Community Benefit Program committee member Anna Marchand, right, gets an update on the enhancement project underway at the Railroad Heritage Park from Fallbrook Village Association Board Member Mike Griffiths. The FVA received an $83,000 award from the Fallbrook Public Utility District Community Benefit Program to add special lights, fencing and other amenities to improve public access to the historic railroad display along Main Avenue. The Railroad Heritage Park, created by the FVA to honor Fallbrook's railroad past, is located where the railroad tracks crossed Main Avenue. The award represents one of seven 2024 projects funded by this new FPUD program.
Reader Comments(0)