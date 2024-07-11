Support group to hear about Foundation for Senior Care

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites any interested to join its monthly Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, every fourth Friday of the month.

This month’s meeting is on Friday, July 26, 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The topic will be “Extending Independent Living, Local Resources” with the speaker being Perla Hurtado, executive director of the Foundation for Senior Care, where she has served for the past three years.

The Foundation for Senior Care is a nonprofit charitable organization, dedicated to serving older adults in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, and De Luz areas. Supported by grants, donations, volunteers, and community collaboration, the

foundation provides vital assistance to more than 1,200 older adults each year.

With a mission to provide services that help seniors maintain both physical and mental well-being throughout the aging experience, the Foundation for Senior Care is committed to ensuring that older adults in the community receive the services, compassion, and respect that they deserve.

Services include transportation, support and referral advocacy, hospital – home recovery support, senior focused education programs, and an adult day center for adults facing memory and dementia challenges.

Hurtado oversees various programs designed to support seniors and adults with disabilities. She manages all facets of the organization daily and collaborates closely with the Board of Directors to ensure that the foundation’s programs and services are meaningful, sustainable, and responsive to the evolving needs of the older adult population.

In addition to her professional role, Hurtado is a devoted wife and mother of five children. As part of a military family, she understands the importance of community support and resilience. She is also a student at Azusa Pacific University where she is pursuing a master’s degree in leadership, further enhancing her ability to serve the community.

In addition to the speaker presentation, breakout groups are held for a time of sharing, and coffee and refreshments will follow the program.

This meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

The North County Parkinson’s Support Group plays a vital role in supporting Parkinson’s patients, caregivers, and their families in the San Diego North County area.

For more information, contact Irene at [email protected].

Submitted by North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook.