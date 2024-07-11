Temecula Valley Hospital performs first successful MitraClip® procedure

TEMECULA – Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital announces the successful completion of its first MitraClip® procedure, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to providing high quality cardiac care to the community.

The MitraClip procedure, a minimally invasive treatment for mitral valve regurgitation, offers new hope to patients who are not suitable candidates for open-heart surgery. Mitral valve regurgitation, a condition where the heart's mitral valve does not close tightly, allows blood to flow backward in the heart, causing symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, and irregular heartbeats.

The first procedure at Temecula Valley Hospital was performed by Dr. Niraj Parekh, a leading interventional cardiologist with extensive experience in structural heart interventions, including MitraClip. Dr. Parekh was supported by a multidisciplinary team of highly skilled healthcare professionals, ensuring the highest standard of care and patient safety.

"We are thrilled to have successfully completed our first MitraClip procedure," said Dr. Niraj Parekh. "This innovative treatment offers a life-changing solution for patients suffering from severe mitral valve regurgitation. Our team is dedicated to advancing cardiac care in Temecula and its surrounding communities, and the successful completion of this procedure is a testament to our commitment to utilizing the latest medical technologies for the benefit of our patients."

"The introduction of the MitraClip procedure at Temecula Valley Hospital underscores our commitment to expanding our cardiovascular services and providing our community with access to the most advanced treatment options available," said Jacquelyn Horton, Cardiovascular Service Line Director. "We are dedicated to improving the quality of life for our patients and are excited to offer this minimally invasive procedure as part of our comprehensive cardiac care program."

Temecula Valley Hospital continues to invest in modern medical technology and advanced procedures to ensure that residents have access to high quality healthcare close to home. The addition of the MitraClip procedure to our cardiology services highlights our ongoing efforts to enhance patient outcomes and meet the evolving needs of our community.

For more information about the MitraClip procedure and cardiovascular services at TVH, visit SWHtemeculavalley.com/heart.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.