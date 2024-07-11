California Water Commission meeting to be live streamed

SACRAMENTO – The California Water Commission meeting will explore the range of projects funded through the Department of Water Resources Grant Programs. The July agenda also includes a State Water Project briefing, an overview of flood advocacy in the Central Valley, and a Water Storage Investment Program update.

The meeting in Sacramento is open to the public to attend in person or virtually and will also be live streamed online, Wednesday, July 17, 9:30 a.m. at California Natural Resources Building, First Floor Auditorium, 715 P Street, Sacramento, 95814.

For more information, call 916-873-5774, or visit http://www.cwc.ca.gov. The meeting will also be live streamed at https://www.water-ca.com/.

To comment remotely, Zoom login information can be found on the public participation guide.

The Department of Water Resources provides grants to communities across California, starting more than two decades ago to support integrated watershed management activities that address water supply reliability, flood risk, and environmental stewardship.

DRA supports the state’s water resources at the local level through technical and financial assistance, data collection and dissemination, resources evaluation, and coordination.

The July 17 presentation will highlight DWR’s major grant programs and the range of projects funded to foster sustainable water resources management. The presentation will also explain how DWR can build on these accomplishments based on lessons learned to inform future policy, legislation, and funding decisions.

Also on the Commission’s agenda is the third State Water Project briefing of 2024, an overview of federal advocacy efforts for flood risk reduction projects in the Central Valley, and an update on the progress of projects in the Water Storage Investment Program.

A link to the complete agenda for the July 17 meeting can be found at the bottom of the home page at https://cwc.ca.gov/.

Submitted by the California Water Commission.