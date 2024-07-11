Chihuahua brothers are available

Village News/Courtesy photos count
Heath and Nelson are 6 month old chihuahua brothers. They weigh 5 lbs. and are playful and friendly and love a lap. Although Heath and Nelson are not a bonded pair they get along great and also play well with other dogs their size. They are neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped and ready for a loving family. To meet Heath or Nelson, email [email protected].
count
Heath and Nelson are 6 month old chihuahua brothers. They weigh 5 lbs. and are playful and friendly and love a lap. Although Heath and Nelson are not a bonded pair they get along great and also play well with other dogs their size. They are neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped and ready for a loving family. To meet Heath or Nelson, email [email protected].
Reader Comments(0)