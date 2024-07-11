Fire Safe Council receives grant

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council received a grant in the amount of $14,000 to support their efforts to help make Fallbrook fire safe. The grant was funded thanks to the generous contributions from SDG&E, the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County, and the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation.

These funds will be used to support additional "Chipping Days" where local residents can bring their cut vegetation to a central location to have the material chipped/shredded into mulch and transported to the San Diego Recycle Center in Clairemont for processing and redistribution to San Diego County residents.

This past year, the Council sponsored four "Chipping Days" where over 11,000 cu ft of material was processed into over 4,500 cu ft of chipped/shredded material. Secondly, the Council is embarking on a new "reflective address sign" project that will aid in the identification of properties in emergency situations when visibility is restricted.

More information will be forthcoming as this project moves forward. Lastly, the Council will evaluate the use of these funds to help clear private roads within the greater Fallbrook county in support of the Council's weed abatement program.

The Fire Safe Council is a non-profit organization that meets the first Thursday of each month at the North County Fire Protection District's offices at 330 Main St. at 9:00am. Visitors are welcome. Also, follow the Council's events at fallbrookfiresafecouncil.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.