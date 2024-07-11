NCFPD's Station 2 mom feeds the firefighters

Imagine that, while prepping for and cooking dinner for the family, you are called out of the house for an uncertain amount of time. It could be 10 minutes; it could be two hours. You take all the washed and prepped ingredients, some already on the stove or grill, and you very quickly put them all back into the fridge.

When you return, you bring out your unfinished meal and quickly finish the process so that you can all sit down to a meal together. Welcome to the world of firefighters.

In the North County Fire Protection District, this happens frequently, albeit not daily at Station 2, which is in the Winterwarm community. However, it can be a daily occurrence at the busy downtown station, Station 1.

The three crews staffing Station 2, rotating in 48-hour shifts, are fortunate to have an amazing local resident, Nanette Robidart, who has essentially adopted the station and its three crews.

Nanette cooks at least one meal every week for the station, although what Nanette describes as one meal is most often enough for several. On the day Nanette was interviewed for this story at Station 2, she brought: pork chops covered in mushroom gravy, potatoes, beans, salad, and a homemade cake for dessert.

Along with this feast, she brought bagel sandwiches for that day's lunch, a quiche, fruit, and two containers of fresh-squeezed orange juice for the following day's breakfast!

When asked how she came up with the idea of cooking for her local fire station crews, Nanette said the idea came to her from a relative who is a fire fighter with a different agency.

After hosting a memorial service for her mother at her home last year, Nanette had so much food left over she was looking for a recipient. Her relative assured her that the food would not go to waste at a fire station, so she walked up to the front door of station 2 and rang the bell.

That first gesture led to the now weekly gifts from her kitchen. She also brings in food every holiday, especially Father's Day because "the guys are away from their families."

What does this mean to the crews at station 2? When asked that question, Crew 'C' Captain Matt Lindsey said that "it's a game-changer" to come back to the station after a call or meeting at another station and know that you have pork chops and a full dinner ready to go.

Captain Lindsey said they have always had a great relationship and bond with the community; however Nanette goes above and beyond. And while the meals are not expected, he readily admits that they are greatly appreciated. When asked what happens when Nanette doesn't stop by, Lindsey said, "I have her number."

The truth is that Nanette has the crew's number and texts ahead to plan when she can drop off her meals. As Engineer Dennis Soriano points out, these once- per- shift meals also mean one less trip to the grocery store.

When asked to name their favorite Nanette dish there were, not surprisingly, two votes for sweet and only one for savory. Lindsey said, without hesitation, "lemon bars;" Fire Fighter Max Paur said "cookies" and added that he eats 80% of them, while Soriano listed the meatball sliders as his favorite. All three refer to Nanette as their "station mom."

It is obvious from the interaction that Nanette is close with the crew and enjoys the satisfaction of giving back. When asked the simple why, Nanette said it is simply to thank them for their service.

How could neighbors of the other four stations, people who might want to drop off the occasional meal or treats, get involved? Nanette's answer is simple: "do what I did and walk up and ring the buzzer."

When asked jokingly which crew is her favorite, she sheepishly smiles and shrugs. Perhaps Nanette is diplomatic or, perhaps she is like most moms, adept at making all their children feel like they are mom's favorite.