Rotary's 4th features dog show and demos

Last updated Jul 11, 2024 6:27pm0
USMC Sgt John Schulz does a demonstration of the Marine working dogs ability to do a take down during a Rotary Club of Fallbrook 4th of July event at the Fallbrook Community Center. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

People gather to watch a Marine working dog demonstration and dog show during the Rotary Club of Fallbrook 4th of July event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Tim Warren and his dog Mack participate in a dog kissing contest during the 4th of July event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

People participate in a dog show with their dogs during the 4th of July event hosted by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Kadi Thingvall demonstrates the training and discipline of her dog Ares during the Rotary Club of Fallbrook event at the Fallbrook Community Center. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

People and their pets participate in a dog show during the Rotary Club of Fallbrook 4th of July event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

 

