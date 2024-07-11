Rotary's 4th features dog show and demos

count
USMC Sgt John Schulz does a demonstration of the Marine working dogs ability to do a take down during a Rotary Club of Fallbrook 4th of July event at the Fallbrook Community Center. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
People gather to watch a Marine working dog demonstration and dog show during the Rotary Club of Fallbrook 4th of July event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Tim Warren and his dog Mack participate in a dog kissing contest during the 4th of July event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
People participate in a dog show with their dogs during the 4th of July event hosted by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Kadi Thingvall demonstrates the training and discipline of her dog Ares during the Rotary Club of Fallbrook event at the Fallbrook Community Center. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
People and their pets participate in a dog show during the Rotary Club of Fallbrook 4th of July event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
