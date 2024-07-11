Sandia Creek Drive bridge construction to re-start in September

FALLBROOK – The Sandia Creek Drive bridge replacement project two miles north of Fallbrook is anticipated to re-start construction in September 2024 with a new pivoted design arching over the river close to the existing structure.

What started as a fish passage project for endangered steelhead trout in the Santa Margarita River, led by CalTrout and funded by state and federal agencies, is an important multi-benefit community project that enhances public safety by also eliminating the top flooding hotspot in the county.

Once permitting and design plans are approved, the new alignment will begin construction. The existing road will stay operational until the new bridge is completed in December 2025, at which time the flood-prone aging concrete box culvert structure will be demolished.

This restores the natural hydrology of the river, and removes the last barrier to steelhead passage between the ocean and headwaters 30 miles inland. Parking at the Santa Margarita Trail Preserve and access to trails will remain throughout construction.

The new multi-use trail crossing Sandia Creek Drive built last fall is very popular with trail users, and has enhanced safety features of activatable lights, signs and a crosswalk. There will be trail maintenance near both ends of this bypass trail starting in July.

Check the Fallbrook Trails Council Facebook page for updates on the trail.

The bridge replacement project was developed in close review by the County of San Diego, who will own and maintain the bridge.

The project re-alignment will be reviewed by many regulatory agencies through a permitting process, developed in collaboration with Pechanga Band of Indians, and presented to the Fallbrook Community Planning Group.

CalTrout will be holding public meetings in July and August to inform residents of the new bridge construction schedule. For more information on CalTrout projects here and throughout the state, visit http://www.caltrout.org, Providing Solutions to Complex Issues to Benefit Fish, Water and People.

Submitted by California Trout.