SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
July 1
800 blk Olive Ave. Arrest - Cover - Code 3 - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance, felon possessing/buying/using stun gun, threatening executive officer with violence
300 blk E. Mission Rd. Petty theft - From building
July 2
Pala Rd. & Horse Creek Ranch Rd. (2) Arrests - (1) Driving while license suspended or revoked and unlawful use or possession of tear gas/tear gas weapon, (2) Possession of narcotic controlled substance
W. College and S. Pico Ave. Arrest - Extra patrol - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia and controlled substance
300 blk W. Aviation Rd. Commercial burglary
600 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Armed robbery
July 3
600 blk De Luz Rd. Vehicle burglary
E. Alvarado St. & N. Main Ave. Arrest - Subject stop - Use/under the influence of controlled substance
600 blk E. Elder St. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Other agency’s misdemeanor warrant
700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Violate domestic violence court order
July 4
200 blk Pippin Dr. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
2300 blk Via La Orilla Medical examiners case - Death
July 5
2700 blk Rainbow Glen Rd. Grand theft from motor vehicle
400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon other than firearm - 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Petty theft from vehicle
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Petty theft - Found property - Stolen license plate
200 blk W. Aviation Rd. Violate domestic violence court order
S. Mission Rd. & Rocky Crest Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance
July 6
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Battery on person
1900 blk Avowood Ct. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. Observation
200 blk N. Stage Coach Ln. Missing adult
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Other agency located missing adult/juvenile
July 7
4700 blk Hwy 76 Arrest - Suspicious person - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Suspicious person - Unlawful display of registration: intent non-compliance
700 blk Old Stage Rd. Assist other agency
