SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

July 1

800 blk Olive Ave. Arrest - Cover - Code 3 - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance, felon possessing/buying/using stun gun, threatening executive officer with violence

300 blk E. Mission Rd. Petty theft - From building

July 2

Pala Rd. & Horse Creek Ranch Rd. (2) Arrests - (1) Driving while license suspended or revoked and unlawful use or possession of tear gas/tear gas weapon, (2) Possession of narcotic controlled substance

W. College and S. Pico Ave. Arrest - Extra patrol - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia and controlled substance

300 blk W. Aviation Rd. Commercial burglary

600 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Armed robbery

July 3

600 blk De Luz Rd. Vehicle burglary

E. Alvarado St. & N. Main Ave. Arrest - Subject stop - Use/under the influence of controlled substance

600 blk E. Elder St. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Other agency’s misdemeanor warrant

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Violate domestic violence court order

July 4

200 blk Pippin Dr. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

2300 blk Via La Orilla Medical examiners case - Death

July 5

2700 blk Rainbow Glen Rd. Grand theft from motor vehicle

400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon other than firearm - 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Petty theft from vehicle

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Petty theft - Found property - Stolen license plate

200 blk W. Aviation Rd. Violate domestic violence court order

S. Mission Rd. & Rocky Crest Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance

July 6

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Battery on person

1900 blk Avowood Ct. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. Observation

200 blk N. Stage Coach Ln. Missing adult

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Other agency located missing adult/juvenile

July 7

4700 blk Hwy 76 Arrest - Suspicious person - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Suspicious person - Unlawful display of registration: intent non-compliance

700 blk Old Stage Rd. Assist other agency