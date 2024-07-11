Worker of the Week offers E-bikes to go

Ed Maynard is the store owner of E-Bike a Go-Go, which is located at 211 N. Main Ave. He opened his store in 2023 after spending 30 years in the RV Industry. In 2021, Ed and his wife Pinky, came to Fallbrook for a visit, loved the city and its warm hearted people and by the day's end decided to purchase a home in town and move in. E-Bike a Go-Go sells and services all bikes with having a repair shop along with taking consignments and trade ins as long as the E-Bikes are in great condition. Maynard has a large selection of electric bikes and accessories. In addition to its rental division, E-Bike a Go-Go also provides E-Bikes & Street Legal Golf Carts for customers to rent for some fun excursions and events. For fun, he loves to ride the hills of Fallbrook and take his own E-Bike to other locations around SoCal and explore when time allows. Travel is one of the things he loves doing.
