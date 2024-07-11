Re: 'Trump committed serious crimes and should not be president again' and 'Trump must be held accountable for his crimes against our country' [Village News, Letters, 6/27/24]

Two letters in the June 27 issue of the Village News opinion section were remarkable for their similarities. Both rehashed the usual theme of Donald Trump being a convicted felon who will end "our democracy" and take away our freedom to vote – nothing new there.

One letter is authored by "Todd Musto," the second letter's author is "Maria Goodrich." These two letters are so alike in length, verbiage, and left-wing cliches that if I didn't know better, one could be the rough draft of the other. Some examples of the coincidences:

Mr. Musto: "(Trump’s) conviction is a reminder that no one – including a former president – is above the law."

Ms. Goodrich: "Trump’s conviction in New York should remind us that no one – including a former president – is above the law."

Mr. Musto: "The New York trial may be over, but Donald Trump still faces three additional charges for a litany of crimes, including federal charges for his efforts to incite violence and overturn the will of voters after he knew he'd lost the 2020 election.”

Ms. Goodrich: "The New York trial may be over, but Donald Trump still faces three additional charges for a litany of crimes, including federal charges for his efforts to incite violence and overturn the will of voters after he knew he'd lost the 2020 election.

Being that Todd Musto and Maria Goodrich are such kindred souls, they would surely get along nicely if they were to meet up in town.

David Lewis