Pandas arrive safely in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, the first pandas to enter the United States in 21 years, have arrived safely in San Diego. They will spend the next several weeks acclimating to their new home in a private habitat at the San Diego Zoo and will not be viewable to the public during this time.

They are being monitored closely by expert wildlife health and care teams who will determine when the pair are ready to meet the public. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will share more information – including a date and how to see the beloved pandas – as soon as it becomes available.

For the latest information on giant pandas, visit sandiegozoo.org/giant-pandas.

Submitted by the San Diego Zoo.