Bonsall Unified provides exciting summer learning programs

BONSALL – This summer, the Bonsall Unified School District offered an array of engaging and educational programs for students. The diverse offerings included a standout four-day golf clinic with community partner The Golf Club of California, which quickly became a highlight of the district's summer activities.

The golf clinic was led by Kyle Straeter, an elementary school teacher at Bonsall, and high school PE coach Eric Hendy with support by the dedicated athletic director, Andrea Breuninger. Together, they provided students with a hands-on introduction to golf, blending technical skills with fun competitions.

"We wanted to create a program that was not only educational but also enjoyable for the students," said Straeter. "Golf is a great way for kids to learn patience, focus, and sportsmanship. It's been amazing to see their progress over just a few days."

Breuninger, a stalwart figure in BUSD's athletic programs, praised the community's involvement and the enthusiasm of the participants. "It's inspiring to see our students embrace these opportunities with such excitement. Programs like these foster a love for lifelong learning and healthy activities. The Golf Club of California has been a great partner for our district. The kids loved being out on the course and enjoyed the practice facilities."

Beyond the golf clinic, BUSD's summer extended learning opportunities offered a variety of experiences for students K-12. They included theater camps, coding camps, e-sports, as well as spirited basketball, softball, volleyball, track and field, cross country, and soccer camps to name a few. that saw young athletes improving their techniques and teamwork.

Various other activities were also available, ensuring there was something to spark the interest of every student.

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.