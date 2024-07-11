Draft for senior softball is July 31

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays thru Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

The league is currently looking for new players. Potential players must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that an appropriate placement on a team can be made.

The league is currently in season #3 which will end near the beginning of August. The deadline for season #4 registration is July 31. The season #4 draft will be held at that time.

Interested players may email Commissioner Chuck at [email protected]. Additional preliminary information including registration forms and an overview of the league can be found at http://fallbrookseniorsoftball.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Softball.