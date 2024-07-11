Potter Jr. High JV girls basketball team clinches Coastal Conference Championship

FALLBROOK – The Potter "Braves" Middle School 7th grade girls basketball team completed an undefeated season and won the Coastal Conference Middle School Girls Basketball Championship. The Braves secured their title with a commanding 42-19 victory over Vista Innovation and Design Academy (VIDA) on May 29.

The championship game showcased the Braves' strong defensive presence and suffocating full-court press, which allowed them to take an 18-8 lead at halftime. Offensively, Brooke Armet led the team with 14 points, followed by Avah Lashua, who contributed 12 points and went 4 of 6 on critical free throws throughout the game.

The entire team made significant contributions, both offensively and defensively, to close out the game. Jesikah Cottom made numerous steals in the second half and scored 6 points on the fast break. Bella Bishop dominated the rebounding efforts and added 4 points on offensive putbacks.

Melanie Woodward scored her first 4 points of the season, and Millie Collins made 2 crucial free throws to secure the victory. Caleigh Anderson, Rae Rannells, Alina Rodarte, and Melanie St. Romain all helped the team with rebounds, lock-down defense and precise passing.

Coach Heather Laird attributes the undefeated season to the hard work and effort the girls put in throughout the year. She said, "With over half of the girls never playing basketball previously, the girls grew as a team and individually."

Coach Bobby Bonfanti added, "This season was somewhat of a shock. During tryouts, we were unsure of what kind of a team we had. We saw that our girls were quick learners, hungry to win, and really bonded as a team throughout the year." Both coaches are excited to see what these girls will bring next year, defending their title as 8th graders.

Principal Dr. Alejandro Gonzalez expressed his pride, saying, "This championship is a proud moment for our school. The JV Girls Basketball team's success is a shining example of what can be achieved with dedication and teamwork. We are all incredibly proud of their accomplishment."

As the Braves celebrate their championship victory, the entire Potter Junior High School community stands behind them, eager to support the team in future endeavors and witness more achievements on and off the court.