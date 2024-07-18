3 Reasons to take photos of your home

When you moved into your home, you probably took lots of photos. It’s fun sharing pictures of a new space with people in your life and on social media.

Once you’ve lived there for a while, though, you likely take photos less frequently (or stop taking them altogether).

But it turns out that taking photos of your home on a more regular basis can have benefits. Here’s why you may want to start again.

They can help when you’re ready to sell. When you want to list your house, you’ll hire a photographer, but those photos will only show it during that point in time.

To show off your home’s interior and exterior features in other seasons, we can incorporate images taken over time into the listing. This should give potential buyers a better idea of natural lighting in the space and how the home looks year-round.

They can back up insurance claims. If something gets damaged in a storm or other covered event, your insurance company will need to know the previous condition of the property before determining repair or replacement costs. Taking photos of your home a few times a year can help ensure you have this evidence, hopefully making your insurance claim simpler.

They can affect your property taxes. Maybe your property tax assessment will come in higher than you expected. You may be able to appeal the assessment by showing that your home’s features have deteriorated or lost value – and photos could help.

If you’re ready to sell your home, Jane Kepley with Community Realty, Inc. at 760-622-0204 or [email protected].