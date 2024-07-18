Fallbrook athletes commit to college teams

At the 2024 Student Athlete Signing Day, FUHS Athletic Director Pat Walker said,

"Congrats to you guys, you're entering into this new season and I want to talk a little about that, but I want to first talk about the parents because I've been there. I've had to drive to showcases in Arizona and I had to go to practices and make sure they're on time every day and all of these different clinics you guys have been grinding as parents supporting your student athlete probably from the time they were 8 years old."

As he turned to look at the students he went on to say, "Right there in itself I want you guys to understand how important that is. All the laundry your mom did, and maybe your dad too, all the uniforms that had to be ready to go and fired up all the money they have invested in you guys because they saw your passion. It's a big deal. So, look at their commitment. It is your hard work and it's not just on the field, this is you becoming that student athlete in college which I promise is going to challenge you guys, but it will be the best four years of your life."

Walker continued, "College is amazing, so how exciting is that for you guys? Don't forget about those coaches who pushed you guys, right? And again I want to go all the way back. I know those youth leagues are a lot, because I have a 10 year old son. I am watching some really good coaching out there. Some bad coaching too. But I am watching some good things too. Encouraging the kids to really love the sport, so it started back then when you might have had this really good coach that built that passion in your son or daughter, which I think is critical because it starts there. They could have been a coach that scared them away from the sport, but instead they were encouraging.

"So parents, coaches and obviously the teachers and administrators, what a big support there, to get your GPA to where you could actually get into this college, super proud as the athletic director, I have coached in baseball I know the hard work it takes to get to where you are now, So big round of applause."