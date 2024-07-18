Fallbrook Summer Nights are back

FALLBROOK – In 2023, the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club teamed up with the Fallbrook Village Association and the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Station to sponsor a Summer Nights/National Night Out event, and this summer, they will host two Summer Nights and welcome the community to attend.

The first Summer Night event will be held Saturday, July 27, from 4-8 p.m., following the farmer’s market on Main Avenue between Hawthorn and Fig streets. The theme is “Cars! Cars! Cars!” with the Chevrolet Corvette as the featured car.

Like previously, area car clubs have been invited to attend, including Groupe North, Shafters, Corvette Club, Drifters, Model A’s and Fallbrook Vintage Car Club. Participation in the car show is by invitation-only, as street parking on Main Avenue is strictly limited. There will be live music, a beer and wine garden, a food truck and North County Fire will have a firetruck on display.

The second Summer Night will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, from 4-8 p.m., following the farmer’s market on Main Avenue to celebrate National Night Out, in conjunction with the San Diego Sheriff’s Office with bomb and arson squad, mounted patrol, ASTREA helicopter, volunteer patrol, North County Fire Protection District and SWAT gear and equipment.

The featured vehicles will include all types of four-wheel drive, off-road vehicles such as Land Rovers, rock crawlers, Jeeps and custom vehicles. FVCC is coordinating vehicle invitations with local off-road clubs.

Local restaurants will be open for evening, and Main Avenue will reopen after 8 p.m. on both nights for public traffic flow.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.