FGMS exhibit given Gregory B. Anderson award at county fair

The San Diego County Fair's Gems, Minerals and Jewelry exhibition has a Gregory B. Anderson Award for the best educational exhibit, and this year's Gregory B. Anderson Award was given for the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society case.

The display featured gemstones and mines of San Diego County. The case included 21 stands with gems, a map of the San Diego County mining districts, and photos of mines from the districts.

"That's kind of our mission, to preserve the mining and mineral heritage and gemstone heritage in San Diego County," Michael Evans, curator of Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society, said.

"Michael Evans assembled a stunning display of San Diego County minerals including many beautiful and exotic tourmalines from a variety of local mines as well as unique minerals," Anne Schafer, exhibition coordinator of gems, minerals and jewelry, said.

Greg Anderson was Schafer's predecessor as the exhibit coordinator. He coordinated the exhibit for 38 years before retiring after the 2014 San Diego County Fair, and his innovations included the fluorescent mineral room and the "Dig for Treasure" sand pile for children to screen for a free tumbled stone. Anderson died in 2016.

"Greg Anderson was somebody I really respected," Evans said.

"Each year the staff members of the Gems and Minerals Department at the San Diego County Fair vote on their favorite exhibit, and they unanimously selected Fallbrook's display as the winner of the 2024 Gregory Anderson Award for Best Educational Display," Schafer said.

"The quality of the pieces there was spectacular," Evans said. "I think it's been well-received by a lot of people."

A Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society selection committee composed of Evans, Gina Palculich, Kerith Graber and Lea Barton selected material for the case. Many of those items were donated by Jeffrey Kent, Lindsay Kent and Bob Weaver.

"Our donors were so important to us," Evans said. "We wouldn't have had the great display if it wasn't for their kind donations."

Many of the specimens were acquired in recent years.

"Our collection in the last decade has really grown," Evans said. "This was the best exhibit we've ever put in at the fair. It really had superb items."

Evans noted that additional items owned by the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society could have been added to the display.

"We didn't want to overcrowd the case," he said.

Earlier this year a larger display was entered in the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show.

"The case was so well received in Tucson we decided we'd do a similar case at the fair this year," Evans said.

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization which was chartered in 1957. The FGMS mission statement is to promote the study and appreciation of mineralogy, paleontology, and related earth sciences and the arts. The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society annually displays an educational case at the San Diego County Fair, and the FGMS annual activity at the county fair also includes a booth which sells grab bags as well as other items.

"FGMS has been a good part of the fair, and we're happy to be here," Evans said. "A big part of that is to bring all these great pieces to the fair."

The funds raised by the county fair booth help offset the FGMS annual operating costs and also allow for a museum with no admission charge.

