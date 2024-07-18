FRHD awards its 2024-2025 grants

Village News/David Landry photo count
Representatives of the Foundation for Senior Care accept a grant for its Door through Door, Senior & Disabled Transportation, Adult Day Care and Senior Care Advocacy programs, in front, board president Gail Jones, left, and development specialist Joanna Costello. Behind them are the five Regional Health District Board Directors, from left, Mike Stanicek. Jennifer Jeffries, Bill Leach, Barbara Mroz and Howard Salmon. The award is for $99,450.
Allison Barclay accepts the check for the Boys and Girls Club of North County for Water Safety and Triple Play, July 10. Surrounding her are the five Fallbrook Regional Health District Board Directors. The check is for $62,199.54.
Lenila Batali is presented a grant for D'Vine Path's Fallbrook for Life I Can Healthy Lifestyle 2024. Surrounding her are the five Regional Health District Board Directors. The award is for $51,000.
Shae T. Gawlak accepts the award for the Fallbrook Food Pantry for Alleviating Hunger in the Greater Fallbrook Area. With her are the five Regional Health District Board Directors. This award is for $85,000.
Susie Gonsalves accepts the award for the Fallbrook Senior Center for Nutrition Program. Surrounding her are the five Regional Health District Board Directors. The grant is for $50,000.
Lisa Turner accepts the award for Palomar Family Counseling Service. Surrounding her are the five Regional Health District Board Directors. Award for $48,282.
Deborah Shinner is presented the award for REINS for Equine Assisted Mental Health Program. Surrounding her are the five Regional Health District Board Directors. Their award is for $25,000.
Jackie Arditti accepts the award for San Diego Children's Discovery Museum for Access for All Mobile Children's Museum Scholarships for Fallbrook Children. Surrounding her are the five Regional Health District Board Directors. Award is for $20,000.
Deysi Menno accepts the award for Vista Community Clinic for Poder Popular De Fallbrook and Engaging Fallbrook Residents in Community Health. Surrounding her are the five Regional Health District Board Directors. Award is for $40,000.
