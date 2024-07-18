FUESD, FUHSD and BUSD to serve free breakfast and lunch

FALLBROOK/BONSALL – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, Fallbrook Union High School District and Bonsall Unified School District announce the policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2024/2025 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District:

Fallbrook STEM Academy

La Paloma Elementary

Live Oak Elementary

Maie Ellis Elementary

Mary Fay Elementary

Mike Choate Center

Potter Jr. High

San Onofre Elementary

William H Frazier Elementary

Fallbrook Union High School District:

Fallbrook High School

Ivy High School

Bonsall Unified School District:

Bonsall High School

Vivian Banks Charter

Sullivan Middle

Bonsall West Elementary

Bonsall Elementary

For additional information, contact:

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District:

Amy Haessly, Child Nutrition Director

760 731-4352, [email protected]

Fallbrook Union High School District:

Judi Reynolds, Director of Food Services

760 731-1601, [email protected]

Bonsall Unified School District:

Kursten Orr, Child Nutrition Services Director

760 305-5665, [email protected]