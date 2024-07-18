FUESD, FUHSD and BUSD to serve free breakfast and lunch

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
FALLBROOK/BONSALL – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, Fallbrook Union High School District and Bonsall Unified School District announce the policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2024/2025 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:
Fallbrook Union Elementary School District:
Fallbrook STEM Academy
La Paloma Elementary
Live Oak Elementary
Maie Ellis Elementary
Mary Fay Elementary
Mike Choate Center
Potter Jr. High
San Onofre Elementary
William H Frazier Elementary
Fallbrook Union High School District:
Fallbrook High School
Ivy High School
Bonsall Unified School District:
Bonsall High School
Vivian Banks Charter
Sullivan Middle
Bonsall West Elementary
Bonsall Elementary
For additional information, contact:
Fallbrook Union Elementary School District:
Amy Haessly, Child Nutrition Director
760 731-4352, [email protected]
Fallbrook Union High School District:
Judi Reynolds, Director of Food Services
760 731-1601, [email protected]
Bonsall Unified School District:
Kursten Orr, Child Nutrition Services Director
760 305-5665, [email protected]
