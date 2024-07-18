Garrick William Jones passed away on June 29 after a hard-fought battle with Leukemia. He was surrounded by family and an amazing group of friends.

He is survived by his mother Sue, sister Stacy Huggins (Nathan), long-time partner and soulmate Jacquie Miller, and nieces Alyssa and Leila, and nephews Zack and Anthony plus aunts and uncles - Candy Gietzen (Richard) in Del Mar and her two daughters Cara and Christina and their children, Minnesota aunts Barbie and Janice and Indiana uncle David.

Garrick was born on Nov. 20, 1974, in San Diego He moved to Fallbrook when he was 4. He was involved in many different sports growing up. He was a very active member of Boy Scouts Troop 755. There he learned leadership skills, love of camping and outdoor activities and earned his Eagle Scout Award. He loved camping, hiking, boating, reading, hanging out with friends and watching "bad" and good movies.

After graduating from Fallbrook High School, he went to UCSB to pursue a degree in political science and learned to surf. He came back to Fallbrook in 1995 and began working for several electricians and learning the trade which he always felt was very useful.

He was a selfless, helpful, smart, quiet and humble man with a great sense of humor and love for laughter. He was a brave warrior in his fight these last few months. He is getting to see Jesus face to face. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, partner and friend! He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. This is not goodbye but see you again!!

A Celebration of Life is being planned. Please see the Berry, Bell and Hall website (www.berry-bellandhall.com) for information as to date and location.