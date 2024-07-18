John Richard Sill, a retired naval aviator, Fallbrook avocado grower, and certified public accountant, died on Sunday, June 30 at his home in Provo, Utah. He was 90.

Born in Los Angeles in 1933, John attended Horace Mann Elementary and Beverly Hills High School before entering Stanford University on an ROTC scholarship where he majored in Economics.

On graduation from college, John joined the Navy and spent 20 years serving his country, from 1956 to 1975. He spoke fondly of several tours of duty, being stationed on the USS Enterprise early in his career, as well as flying reconnaissance missions during the Vietnam War, and serving as the commanding officer for VW-1 and VQ-1, typhoon tracking squadrons based on Guam.

After John retired from the Navy, he earned an MBA from San Diego State University, paving the way for a second career in tax accounting and financial management at Diehl Evans and Co. in Escondido.

An avid adventurer, John enjoyed sailing, scuba diving, motorcycle riding, flying Cessnas and Bonanzas, and visiting as many new countries as he could. Known as a quiet, pleasant man, John enjoyed a good chuckle – and he was highly observant, with a sense of humor as dry as his nightly gin martini.

In retirement, he dedicated himself to supporting causes he believed would promote national security and the common good. John's frequent admonition to "straighten up and fly right" perfectly captured his approach to life.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Sill; his two daughters, Ruth Anne Cochran and Stephanie Jean Sill, and one grandson, John Andrew Phillips.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws for Purple Hearts, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of veterans and active-duty service members through the power of canine companionship, 844-700-PAWS (-7297) or https://pawsforpurplehearts.org/.