Quilting Community gives back: Fallbrook Quilt Guild honors veterans

On Thursday afternoon, July 11, the Fallbrook Quilt Guild hosted an event honoring veterans at the Fallbrook Community Health and Wellness Center. Through the help of donations, the FQG gifted beautifully designed quilts for the attending veterans.

The veterans who were awarded are Bob Monarez, Cynthia Monarez, Justin Luczyk, Jerry Edwards, Randy Newcomg, Mike Burgener, Art Blodgett, Lloyd Prosser, Joe Anguiano, Larry Fox, George Brown, Dale Gilbert, Tom Frew, and Herbert Overton.

In an interview with Becky Forbes, the president of the FQG, she told the Village News that the inspiration behind the event came from Penny Bottomly, the first vice president of the FQG and the organizer of this event.

Forbes went on to explain that Bottomly had lived and worked on Camp Pendleton for a long time. After the recent passing of Bottomly's husband, a veteran himself, they believed that it would be a great idea to put together an event in honor of those who have served.

They began to call the veterans up to the center of the room one-by-one. Once they had reached the center, a speaker would read a short biography. After their biography, the veteran would receive their quilt.

During the ceremony, veterans would sometimes take the time to tell the audience about their experience in the service. As they spoke, the room was filled with smiles and laughter. In typical military fashion, the veterans would throw jabs at each other's military branch as they told inside jokes and references.

One of those awarded was Jerry Edwards, a man who served in Vietnam as a part of the Marine Corps. He went into an Army flight school where he would learn how to fly helicopters. He would later tour Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. In an interview, Edwards emphasized the importance of remembering those who did not return from their service. Edwards said, "I am very honored for the recognition they are giving to those who served. And I accept it on behalf of those who are not here to receive that honor."

Among those awarded was Bob and Cynthia Monarez, dental technicians who were a part of the U.S. Navy but served with the Marine Corps as they did not have their own medical support.

In an interview with Bob, he explained that he not only worked on teeth but would also assist in surgeries as well as in identifying bodies. When asked about the event, Bob said "Veterans, I think, are always grateful because they don't expect anything. They feel that they have done their service." Cynthia added "even when you're out, it's nice to be remembered." This was a common sentiment among the attendees.

Although all the veterans shared different backgrounds and different experiences during their service, there was still a strong sense of camaraderie between them. Many expressed immense gratitude to the Fallbrook Quilt Guild for putting together an event that honored them.