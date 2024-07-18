Rainbow quitclaims easement on Bonsall Community Park land

The Rainbow Municipal Water District has a 14-inch water main which runs through the planned Bonsall Community Park. An easement for that water main was recorded in 1959 but due to a survey error did not include the area with the actual infrastructure.

Since that easement isn’t actually needed for Rainbow purposes, the Rainbow board approved a quitclaim deed granting the County of San Diego unencumbered use of that land.

Rainbow and the county worked on a new easement. On June 25, the Rainbow board voted 5-0 to authorize a partial easement quitclaim deed.

After the original easement was recorded in July 1959, the San Luis Rey Country Club which included the easement area opened in 1963. The San Luis Rey Downs golf course closed in August 2014.

The golf course property totaled 180 acres. San Luis Rey Downs Enterprises, LLC, developed a plan to use 120 acres of that property as a mitigation bank to allow developers of property elsewhere to purchase mitigation credits to fulfill those projects' off-site mitigation requirements and offered to sell the county the remaining portion of the golf course since those 60.31 acres are within the planning boundaries of the San Luis Rey River Park.

Because land for the San Luis Rey River Park will be acquired only from willing sellers, the exact boundaries have not been determined. The San Luis Rey River Park will include open space areas such as walking, bicycling, and equestrian trails along with staging areas.

The open space portion will also include habitat preservation and will protect the San Luis Rey River which is almost entirely riparian. The park will also provide active recreation facilities such as ball fields, play areas, and picnic facilities. In November 2015, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of the 60.31 acres for the planned river park.

Bonsall Community Park is sometimes referred to as the Moosa Downs Active Recreation Node of the San Luis Rey River Park. Bonsall Community Park will be located near the intersection of State Route 76 and Camino Del Rey. The park will total 63 acres including 55 acres to be developed.

The amenities will include soccer fields, baseball or softball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, a skate park, a bicycle skills park, playgrounds, multi-use pathways, picnic areas, a dog park, and restrooms. If funding permits, the initial construction contract will include a photovoltaic energy system utilizing carport roofs.

“We have a pipeline that runs through the proposed park there on the old golf course grounds,” said Rainbow General Manager Jake Wiley.

During the park development plans, both Rainbow staff and county staff confirmed that the 1959 easement was incorrectly recorded and that the easement location will need to be corrected to align with the existing water main.

In May 2024, the county and Rainbow at the staff level both signed a letter of good faith which allowed the county to move forward with constructing the park amenities within Rainbow’s easement while the parties were reconciling the easement issues.

Rainbow staff drafted the quitclaim documents for the existing easement while the county drafted a grant of easement which will be 20 feet wide and centered over the existing waterline. No monetary compensation is involved in the easement grants.

“We have an easement that basically protects the property within the improvements the county’s proposed,” Wiley said.

The documents also include an encroachment agreement which allows the county to construct the facilities while also allowing Rainbow access to the easement for maintenance and/or repair work on the waterline including any upgrades of the pipeline.

If work on the pipeline is needed Rainbow will not be financially responsible for restoring any of the site improvements damaged or removed during the work. Rainbow also will not be required to obtain a county encroachment permit prior to any work within the utility easement.