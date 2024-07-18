On Monday, May 27, 2024, Talmadge Reid Cowan passed away at the age of 93. Tal was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather as well as a Marine Corps Veteran. He had a life well lived and passed away from pneumonia.

He was born in Maitland, Missouri. He married Linda Sue White in 1963. Both Tal and Linda got their first teaching jobs through the mail and moved from Missouri to Oceanside, California.

A couple years later they both got jobs in Fallbrook at Potter Junior High School. They then bought land in Fallbrook and built their first house. Fallbrook became their home and wonderful community with many dear friends for over 55 years.

Tal was very fortunate to work as a principal at Fallbrook Street Elementary, Mae Ellis Elementary, Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary and Live Oak Elementary. He loved being a principal and interacting with the staff, students and parents.

Tal was best known for his dapper attire, his dry sense of humor, his Back to School Staff letters with a vast array of elaborate words and the desire many parents had to not be behind him on the way to school in the morning because of the leisurely way he drove.

Tal has been cremated. Tal is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters, Shauna and Megan; his son-in-law, Tom Bloomquist; his grandchildren, Taylor and Troy Bloomquist and Delaney Pierpont.

Tal did not desire to have a service. His wish is that you have a good day and "keep smiling."