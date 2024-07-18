2024 Miss & Teen Fallbrook courts announced

Village News/Shane Gibson photos count
The 2024 Miss Fallbrook court is, from left, Second Princess Litzy Lopez, Miss Fallbrook Layla Higinio and First Princess Brianna Lucchesi.
The 2024 Miss Teen Fallbrook court is, from left, First Princess Isabella Kalapala, Miss Teen Fallbrook Hadley Myers, Second Princess Jacqueline Albino and Third Princess Valeria Castaneda.
Miss Fallbrook contestant Lila Tapia walks the stage for the evening gown presentation during the 2024 Miss Fallbrook Pageant held at the Bob Burton Center.
Miss Fallbrook contestant Hannah Ary models her evening gown during the 2024 Miss Fallbrook Pageant, July 13.
Miss Fallbrook contestant Rebecca Pugh participates in the evening gown presentation during the 2024 Miss Fallbrook Pageant.
Miss Fallbrook contestant Briana Hernandez participates in the casual wear competition during the 2024 Miss Fallbrook Pageant.
Miss Teen Fallbrook contestant Hadley Myers takes part in the evening gown presentation during the 2024 Miss Fallbrook Pageant.
Miss Fallbrook contestant Laylah Higinio participates in the evening gown presentation during the 2024 Miss Fallbrook Pageant.
Miss Fallbrook 2024 contestants participate in the evening gown portion of the annual pageant at the Bob Burton Center, July 13.
