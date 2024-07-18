Classical concert pianist Kay to perform in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Friends of the Fallbrook announced a Freaney and Friends free concert will be offered Tuesday, July 23, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library. It will feature Kasey Kay, one of San Diego County's most beloved classical concert pianists.

Kay returns to Fallbrook Library to treat her fans to some of Chopin's and Bach's most challenging compositions. Her virtuosity and interpretation keep her fans coming back. She has developed a reputation for both technical brilliance and interpretive nuance by capturing the passion and emotive sensitivity of the composers she admires.

Since her San Diego debut in 2005 at the Athenaeum in La Jolla, Kay has thrilled audiences with her dramatic and inimitable style. She has performed all over San Diego County from Fallbrook to Julian, from the Lyceum Theatre to the Encinitas and Carmel Valley libraries. Her performances have delighted audiences throughout the county and brought them back for more.

Recording soundtracks for Korean television dramas and movies is another aspect of her music career success. Kay discovered her love of music as a child in her very musical family. As early as junior high she was winning competitions and by the end of high school won the Beethoven competition which landed her a full scholarship at Han Yang University, the revered music university in Korea.

Each year, she distinguished herself and received additional scholarships through graduation. There, after several years of developing her musical career playing in groups she came to San Diego and discovered her calling, to be a piano soloist. She poured her heart into this and demonstrated her artistry for American audiences in 2005 at the Athenaeum Library for the arts in La Jolla.

Since then, she has played annual concerts for the Athenaeum and at the Lyceum Theater in San Diego. In 2019 she performed at the Conrad, La Jolla Music Society's performing arts center. Shortly after settling here she began studying with Karen Follingstad, senior professor of performance for piano at San Diego State University, as her mentor and coach for her master's degree. Kay has developed her range and virtuosity which has culminated in her invitation to compete at the Schlern International Music Festival in Tyrol, Italy, in 2012. Since then she has performed at numerous venues throughout the county bringing record crowds and adulation from critics that know and treasure her musical gifts.

Kay will perform works by Claude Debussy, Beethoven, Bach, Chopin and Piazzolla. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Fallbrook Library.