Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Raglands win special awards at San Diego County Fair

Last updated Jul 18, 2024 6:42pm0
Share
Village News/Courtesy photos count

Marilee Ragland wins second place with "Sweetie Pie" at theFair.

count

Jack Ragland takes third place with "Roxanne on Annabelle" in Pet Portrait.

count

Natasha Ragland earns a fourth place with her "Miss Kitty" Pet Portrait.

count

Jack Ragland's painting "Midway Magic" is used for the fair's publicity postcard.

count

Natasha Ragland stands to the left of her "Saxophone with Peonies" while her fiance, Edward Moreland, is on the right with accordionist Glenn Osga performing in front of them.

count

Jack Ragland's "Vernazza Revival" is part of the juried art show at the fair.

count

Natasha Ragland is seen with her "Winery View Through the Arch" which earned an Honorable Mention in Fine Art.

count

Natasha Ragland's "Vineyards by the Water" is one of two paintings she exhibited at the fair.

FALLBROOK – The Retro Pet Portrait Contest at the San Diego Fair was held June 27. Marilee Ragland "Sweetie Pie" Parakeet won second place in Pastel; Jack Ragland won third place in Acrylic with "Roxanne Riding Annabelle" (begun years ago, finished only recently), and Natasha Ragland won fourth place in Oil for "Miss Kitty."

In the larger competition of Fine Art, Natasha won Honorable Mention on "Vineyard View Through the Arch" and exhibited two other paintings: "Vineyards by the Water," and "Saxophone with Peonies."

Jack's "Midway Magic" 2004 Plein Air Contest winner was chosen from 54 years of winners for the Postcard Publicity for the 2024 Fine Art Exhibition. His work which was juried in this year was "Vernazza Revival," which was an Italian Waterscape with buildings and boats with names and pelican and water birds. It was done as a kind of healing metaphor.

Submitted by Natasha Ragland.

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 