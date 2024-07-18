Raglands win special awards at San Diego County Fair

FALLBROOK – The Retro Pet Portrait Contest at the San Diego Fair was held June 27. Marilee Ragland "Sweetie Pie" Parakeet won second place in Pastel; Jack Ragland won third place in Acrylic with "Roxanne Riding Annabelle" (begun years ago, finished only recently), and Natasha Ragland won fourth place in Oil for "Miss Kitty."

In the larger competition of Fine Art, Natasha won Honorable Mention on "Vineyard View Through the Arch" and exhibited two other paintings: "Vineyards by the Water," and "Saxophone with Peonies."

Jack's "Midway Magic" 2004 Plein Air Contest winner was chosen from 54 years of winners for the Postcard Publicity for the 2024 Fine Art Exhibition. His work which was juried in this year was "Vernazza Revival," which was an Italian Waterscape with buildings and boats with names and pelican and water birds. It was done as a kind of healing metaphor.

Submitted by Natasha Ragland.