Theatre Talk - Around the county and through the summer

Kids of all ages won't want to miss "Peter Pan" on July 30 to Aug. 4 downtown at Broadway San Diego in the Civic Center. It's followed by "Spiderman" on the 22nd of October. For tickets, call 619-564-3000 or visit http://www.broadwaysd.com.

Meanwhile, the California Center for the Arts has a full calendar of events and on the main stage until July 21 is "Every Brilliant Thing." Check out https://artcenter.org for details. Located nearby at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., 760-839-4149, in Escondido with free parking too.

City Ballet of San Diego Performance will be at the Epstein Family Amphitheatre for 2-nights only performing "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. but check the website before packing your picnic. Restrictions apply. Paid parking at the Gillman Garage, 858-272-8663; http://www.cityballet.org.

The Cygnet Theatre Old Town San Diego is going with "Tick, Tick...BOOM!" the show about Jonathon Larson's struggles as he wrote the Tony Award play "Rent" playing until Aug. 4 at 4040 Twiggs St., 619-337-1525, http://www.cygnettheare.com.

Diversionary Theatre LGBTQ+ has a full calendar of activities. Parking is hard to find though, 4545 Park Blvd., 619-220-0097, http://www.diversionary.org.

For a summer time escape, why not scoot down to Coronado Island and grab tickets for the very funny "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" until Aug. 18. Starting July 21 – 23, for three nights only at 7 p.m., catch Caitie Grady and Charles Evans, Jr as they perform "The Music of June Carter and Johnny Cash." Truly, country music's biggest love story, at 1142 Orange Ave., 619-437-6000, http://www.lambsplayers.org.

La Jolla Theatre opens with another world premiere. This one is called "Derecho" about two sisters, running July 23-Aug.18. 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, 858-550-1010, http://www.ljp.org.

New Village Arts continues with "The Color Purple" through July 21 with yummy Handel's ice cream just across the street to enjoy on the ride home. Go to 2787 State St., Carlsbad, 760-433-3245, http://www.newvillagearts.org.

North Coast Repertory kicks off with "Don't Dress for Dinner" written in the style of a fast- paced-French farce, at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, Solana Beach, 858-481-1055 or http://www.northcoastrep.org.

Old Globe Theater in Balboa Park is presenting William Shakespeare's Part One of Henry VI. "H6 Flowers and France" adapted and directed by Barry Edlestein and playing later in the month, Part 2. Brush off your British to delve into this episodic tour through European history. Check out all of the performances on the many stages, 619-234-5623, or http://www.theoldglobe.org.

Oceanside Theater's Youth Academy will present "Footloose" opening July 12-14 and the following weekend July 19-21. Grab your teens because it's a short drive oh, and another Handel's ice cream store is across the street. (Ok, guilty as charged, I like their ice cream!) The theater is at 217 N. Coast Highway, 760-433-8900, http://www.oceansidetheatre.org.

The Roustabouts continues dark until Oct. 11 to 20 when "Looped" hits their mainstage. It's the story of Tallulah Bankhead's last film. This hard drinking, free-spirited actress asked only "Say anything about me, darling, as long as it isn't boring." Apparently, she could make a sailor blush. Well, we'll just see about that. In the meantime, they still are providing great entertainment with readings by talented actors. Catch a show, with free parking. Visit http://www.theroustabouts.org or call 619-568-5800.

San Diego Ballet will perform "Sleeping Beauty" for one weekend only Oct. 20 and 21 at the Joan B. Krok Theatre at 6611 University Ave. Surely one of this season's best. Call 619-294-7378 or visit http://www.sandiegoballet.org.

San Diego Musical Theatre is presenting "13, The Musical" by their pre-professional cast of actors running July 19-28. Followed by "Sweeny Todd" Sept 20 to Oct. 20. Easy parking at this venue, 4650 Mercury St., 858-560-5740 or http://www.sdmt.org.

The San Diego Symphony is playing at several venues this summer. If you haven't been to the Rady Shell, better check it out. it's right on the bay and the experience is world class. Get parking while you're at it, 619-235-0804 or http://www.sandiegosymphony.org.

Scripps Ranch Theatre only performs on campus at 9783 Avenue of Nations. They are dark until Sept. 6 when they kick off with "Fully Committed" about an out-of-work actor taking reservations at the number one restaurant in Manhattan. It's gotta be a hoot. Call 858-395-0573 or visit https://scrippsranchtheatre.org.

The Welk Resort's Theatre presents great music every Wednesday through August, you won't want to miss "FABBA," a tribute to ABBA. Check out their website for tickets, https://tickets.thewelksandiego.com/.

Elizabeth can be reached at [email protected].