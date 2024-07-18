A gem of Downtown Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – This beautiful tree is blooming downtown, bringing credits and thanks to Save Our Forest from many. But SOF did not plant this tree. Credit where credit is due is in an article in the Fallbrook Enterprise in 1957 lauding the Fallbrook Woman's Club for lining Main Avenue with these beautiful Cape Chestnut trees, calodendrum capense.

Can you even imagine what a sight that must have been when they were all in bloom?

This gorgeous tree was one of four remaining when the Treescape Project began in 1995. The four are on the east side of Main still at the corner of Ivy and Main, mid-block between Hawthorne and Alvarado, mid-block between Alvarado and Fig, and on the west side between Hawthrone and Alvarado.

At the beginning of SOF, that last one was barely hanging on. Despite a year of last ditch efforts, it finally succumbed.

With that tree gone, it left a big hole in the lineup of trees on that block of Main. That was when SOF really began to realize the issues of planting trees in the mid-19th century beginning of downtown Fallbrook.

Infrastructure then was with a sewer line right under the sidewalk on the west side of Main in the first few blocks south of East Mission. Yes, there were other trees planted in that first block north of Alvarado which one might assume was before county regulations kicked in.

When a permit was sought, it was "No," because of the sewer line. It is still there all the way to Alvarado where a right and then a left takes it behind the structures on the west side from Alvarado south.

Thus came the use of above ground containers to continue the tree line. Growing trees in containers is not long lasting. The original trees planted were Evergreen Pears, Pyrus Kawakami, a member of the rose family.

After many years, they became root bound and repeats were put in. That tree was a mainstay of the original Treescape plan, used extensively in town.

Residents see the spectacular bloom annually at the Village Square in the spring. The profuse white blossoms are beautiful. But, upkeep is difficult, so special care is taken, spraying to prevent Fire Blight which has brought the surmise of four trees located in other parts of town.

Fire Blight has been found throughout the county in the last few years. A warning to homeowners is to watch for large brown spots in the tree which indicates the blight has infected it. It is carried by bees when the tree is in bloom. See a tree Doctor who can help.

This year the container trees were replaced with Arbutus marina, a California native. Its beautiful maroon colored trunk and branches are part of its charm. SOF hopes it will last for many years as it is slow growing. Save Our Forest people say the trees are great work horses for a healthful environment. Caring for these treasures is important.

Submitted by Save Our Forest.