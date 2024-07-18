Healthy Habits: Calf Muscle – The forgotten working muscle

The calf muscle is made up of two muscles: the gastrocnemius and the soleus. The gastrocnemius is the larger muscle that can be seen bulging out of the leg. It is a superficial muscle, which means it is just under the surface of the skin, that has two heads. The soleus lives underneath the larger muscle. The two muscles taper together at the bottom of the leg and head into the Achilles tendon, which leads down to the heel. When movement occurs, such as walking, running or jumping, the calf muscle takes the lead and pulls the heel up for motion.

The calf muscle plays a major role in lower body movement, so when its functioning is disrupted, it is a cause for concern. A pulled calf muscle occurs when the calf has been stretched beyond its limit. It can lead to a strain caused by the overstretch that tears some of the fibers. These tears can be partial or complete and range in severity.

A "Charley Horse" in the calf muscle is a common cramping condition that can result from fatigue, diet, dehydration and muscle imbalance. Stretching, massaging, wearing proper footwear and eating a good diet are important factors to preventing cramps. Exercise is the best approach to build strength and endurance for this muscle especially when a person's occupation involves constant standing.

To strengthen the calf muscle, different variations of raises can be done with body weight or added weight. Exercises can be done on one or both legs, seated or standing.

The calf muscle can often go neglected when the common focus for exercise is on the major muscle groups; however, when the calf muscle isn't happy it will let the body know. Soreness to this area can happen after a night in high heels, running after a long break from exercise, repetitive jumping or stair climbing.

Sometimes the hardest workers need attention too, and the calves should not be undervalued. Putting one foot in front of the other requires the calf to move the body forward. So just because they live behind the leg, doesn't mean they aren't worthy of making the to-do list at the gym. The body is a kinetic chain, and it is only as strong as its weakest link.

Megan Johnson McCullough has a doctorate in physical education and health science, is a professional natural bodybuilder and is a National Academy of Sports Medicine master trainer.