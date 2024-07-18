Life Line Screening to bring affordable health screenings to Temecula

TEMECULA – Residents living in and around Temecula can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Grace Presbyterian Church, 31143 Nicolas Road in Temecula, will host the community event Friday, Aug. 2.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; kidney and thyroid functions and more.

Parking is free. Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. Pre-registration is required. Call 877-237-1287 or visit http://www.lifelinescreening.com.

Submitted by Life Line Screening.