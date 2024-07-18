Michalke closes out Junior Dairy Goat Show career with 2 grand champions

The San Diego County Fair's livestock breed shows allow exhibitors between the ages of 9 and 19 to show in the youth divisions while also allowing those youth to compete in the open divisions as long as the same animal is entered and shown in the junior show and the animal meets all open show entry deadlines and guidelines

In her final year of youth eligibility, 19-year-old Taylor Michalke was awarded the Junior Dairy Goat Show grand champion of breed for both a LaMancha doe and an Oberhasli doe.

Michalke received the LaMancha grand champion of breed award for four-year-old Tina-Rex. Cinnamon, who is one, was selected as the champion Oberhasli doe. Michalke and her sister swept first and second place in the dairy goat showmanship competition.

"I did really well," Michalke said.

Michalke brought six LaMancha or Oberhasli goats to the dairy goat show. Her sister, Morgan, showed three LaMancha goats. The Michalke sisters took both first and second in two classes as well as for dairy goat showmanship, which was for all breeds.

"It's kind of nice being behind my sister," Morgan Michalke said.

Although milking is not part of the dairy goat competition, the criteria includes udder positioning as well as conformation and general appearance. The classes for each breed were junior kids born in April 2024 or early May 2024, intermediate kids born in March 2024, senior kids born in January 2024 or February 2024, dry yearlings born in 2023, milked yearlings, two-year-olds, three-year-olds, four-year-olds and five years or older.

The class champions competed against each other for the grand champion distinction. Each breed has a best udder winner, and there is also a best udder award for all breeds. The fair had a best of show for all breeds with grand champions and reserve champions being awarded for specific breeds. The dairy goat show also had recorded grade grand champions and reserve champions for mixed breeds.

Tina-Rex was bred in Kansas by Jen‑Mae‑Ka Kids Dairy Goats, and the Michalke family acquired her shortly after her birth. As a yearling in 2021, Tina-Rex was the junior doe champion. In 2023, Tina-Rex was the champion three-year-old LaMancha dairy goat, the junior show's Best Doe in Show reserve champion for all breeds, and the junior show's Best Udder reserve champion for all breeds.

Taylor Michalke also won last year's National FFA Organization advanced division showmanship with Tina-Rex. This year Tina-Rex was the champion four-year-old LaMancha goat and also won the class best udder award before receiving the best of breed recognition. In the Open Dairy Goat Show which included adult exhibitors Tina-Rex placed second among four-year-old LaMancha does.

In the junior competition, Cinnamon placed first in the dry yearling Oberhasli class before giving Michalke the grand champion of breed honor. Cinnamon placed third among open division dry yearlings. Cinnamon was born in Fallbrook in May 2023 and was last year's junior kid reserve champion.

Michalke took both first and second in this year's LaMancha junior kid competition for the Junior Dairy Goat Show. Cruella was given first place and Prada received second place. Both kids were born in April. Cruella also took first place in her age class at the Open Dairy Goat Show.

Pebble, who gave birth to Cruella and Prada, was the Junior Dairy Goat Show champion two-year-old LaMancha. The Michalke sisters swept first and second in that age class with Morgan Michalke showing second-place Regina George.

Regina George also gave birth this year, and Morgan Michalke took the top two Junior Dairy Goat Show intermediate kid LaMancha positions with Pearl receiving champion honors and Black Pearl being designated the reserve champion. At the open level Regina George placed third and Pebble was fifth among two-year-old LaMancha does.

The sisters also placed first and second in the junior show LaMancha three females class. Tina-Rex, one-year-old Miss-Demeanor and Pebble received first place. Regina George, Black Pearl and Pearl were the second-place trio. Tina-Rex, Miss-Demeanor and Pebble also took first place in the three females competition for the Open Dairy Goat Show.

Morgan Michalke won the junior level daughter and dam first-place ribbon with Regina George and Pearl. Taylor Michalke placed third in that class with Pebble and Prada. Regina George and Pearl received third place in that class for the open show.

Miss‑Demeanor was born in April 2023 and was last year's champion LaMancha junior kid. This year she was the first-place yearling not in milk among LaMancha does in the junior show, and she took fourth among LaMancha dry yearlings in the open show.

Taylor Michalke won the dairy goat showmanship with Tina-Rex. Morgan Michalke placed second with Pebble.

"I had a lot of fun being out with my sister down there," Taylor Michalke said. "She's a good competitor."

Taylor Michalke, who was born at Fallbrook Hospital in May 2005, was nine when she joined Fallbrook 4‑H Club. She spent five years in Fallbrook 4-H Club before enrolling in Fallbrook High School and transitioning to FFA. Michalke began showing lambs at the county fair's market livestock show in 2016 and first showed a dairy goat at the county fair in 2017.

She graduated from Fallbrook High School in June 2023 and was at Palomar College for the 2023-2024 academic year. FFA has an alumni year provision which allows FFA members to pursue their American FFA degree. The San Diego County Fair's market livestock show allows FFA alumni members to participate, and this year Michalke raised a 125-pound market lamb which was second in its class.

Morgan Michalke, who turned 16, Monday, June 24, was nine when she began showing market goats at the county fair. She began showing dairy goats in 2018. An incoming ninth-grader is able to show livestock at the San Diego County Fair as an FFA member, and Morgan Michalke utilized that opportunity last year. She will be in 10th grade when the Fallbrook High School academic year commences. During this year's market livestock show her market lamb placed second in its class.

Taylor Michalke will no longer be eligible for youth shows.

"This is my last county fair as an exhibitor," she said.

She might enter the open shows in subsequent years, but her two best of breed grand champion does, showmanship championship, and class championships conclude her junior era.

"It was a lot of fun to end off a great year," she said. "I appreciate everybody who helped me."

Morgan Michalke doesn't expect to compete in the dairy goat competition next year.

"I think I did pretty good for my last year," she said. "I think it was a pretty good last show for us. I'm proud of Taylor."

The younger sister still plans to be involved with market lambs.

"I'm just excited to see what I get to do next year with my lambs," she said.

Joe Naiman can be reached by email at [email protected].