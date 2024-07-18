Reducing "heat islands" are around us

Heat islands that surround us daily are large asphalt or concrete parking lots, freeways, roads, and non-vegetarian areas in our urban settings of today.

Trees and other plants help cool the environment, making vegetation a simple, effective way to reduce the heat islands of today and the tomorrows to come.

With the loss of vegetation due to our changing climate, such as floods, hurricanes, fires, deforestation, and urbanization, the environment is ever more in need of regreening.

Trees and vegetation like bushes, shrubs and grasses can lower the surface and air temperatures significantly by providing shade and cooling through evaporation and transpiration called evapotranspiration.

Transpiration is a process in which trees and vegetation absorb water through their roots and cool surroundings by releasing water vapor into the air through their leaves.

Trees and vegetation are most useful as a mitigation strategy when planted in strategic locations around buildings and to shade pavement in parking lots and on our streets.

Researchers have found that planting trees on the west side is typically the most effective for cooling a building, especially if they shade windows and part of the building's roof.

The use of trees and vegetation in the urban environment brings benefits beyond mitigating urban heat islands which include:

· Reducing energy use. Trees and vegetation that directly shade buildings decrease demand for air conditioning which can lower your electric bill.

· Improving air quality and lower greenhouse gas emissions. By reducing energy demand, trees and vegetation decrease the production associated with air quality and greenhouse gas emissions. Trees can also remove air pollutants, store them in the earth, and sequester carbon dioxide.

· Enhancing stormwater management and water quality. Vegetation reduces runoff and improves water quality by absorbing and filtering rainwater.

· Reducing pavement maintenance. The shade from trees can slow the deterioration of the street pavement, decreasing the amount of maintenance needed.

· Improving quality of life. Trees and vegetation provide aesthetic value, habitat for many species and can reduce noise.

The primary costs associated with planting and maintaining trees or other vegetation includes the purchasing of materials, initial planting, and ongoing maintenance activities such as pruning, pest and disease control, and the key to irrigation, and lots of TLC along the way.

Although the benefits of urban and community forestry can vary by community and tree species, the overall benefits outweigh the costs.

It has been reported that 50% of San Diego's population experiences temperatures at least 8 degrees Fahrenheit higher than those in rural areas like Fallbrook due to local heat islands and urbanization.

The Fallbrook Treescape program, developed over 30 years ago, has been growing with challenging efforts, led by the Save Our Forest group of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy and is ongoing.

The trees in and around Fallbrook have been nature's way of cleansing the air, providing shade, creating habitat, and enhancing our town's urban forest and reducing the heat island effects.

Being an unincorporated community, we do not have the luxury of what most cities have with an urban forestry program, and the regreening of our downtown area has been the tremendous and herculean efforts of the town's volunteers.

It has been with critical insight and strategic tree planting and maintenance effectiveness with the planting of over 3,000 new trees in and around town. From Main Avenue to parking lots, preserves, parks, and open space, have made our community the little village that could.

Future plantings and stewardship are going to be sustainable, and help is needed today, tomorrow and down the road. Are you willing to be a part of the green team in town and pitch in?

Fallbrook is a true success story with many accolades from the National Arbor Day Foundation, International awards, a letter from the White House and California governor's office for environmental accomplishments. To help you can call 760-728-5395.

