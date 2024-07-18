NCFPD revises grant agreement with health care district

The grant agreement between the North County Fire Protection District and the Fallbrook Regional Health District has been revised.

The health care district had been funding half of the cost of new and refurbished NCFPD ambulances including equipment. A 5-0 NCFPD board vote Tuesday, June 25, approved the new agreement in which the health care district will provide a flat grant award of $200,000 per fiscal year for the ambulance replacements.

“That was good,” NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds said.

Fallbrook Hospital closed in December 2014, which has caused NCFPD ambulances to transport patients to hospitals further away. The closure of Fallbrook Hospital created a 13% increase in run volume for 2015 and ambulance mileage nearly doubled.

The travel distance from Fallbrook each way is 17.5 miles to Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, 23 miles to Loma Linda Medical Center in Murrieta, 23.2 miles to Southwest Healthcare System Rancho Springs Hospital in Murrieta, 24.5 miles to Palomar Health Medical Center in Escondido, 30.6 miles to Menifee Valley Medical Center in Sun City and 35 miles to Pomerado Hospital in Poway.

The Fallbrook Regional Health District continues to lease the Fallbrook Skilled Nursing Facility and is also involved in preventative care activities within the community including outreach efforts and the provision of grants to nonprofit organizations which provide health programs. Because the NCFPD ambulances primarily serve patients who live within the boundaries of the health care district, the fire district investigated the possibility of a health care district grant for a new ambulance.

In January 2016, the health care district board and the fire district board both approved an agreement to fund half of the cost of a new ambulance up to a total of $100,000 in $25,000 annual installments beginning during fiscal year 2015-2016. Before the June 2024 revision, the most recent agreement between the fire and health care districts was approved in 2019 and had each district funding 50% of new or refurbished ambulances including associated equipment.

The health care district desired to stabilize annual budgeting and proposed a flat grant award of $200,000 per fiscal year for new ambulance purchase and refurbishment. The actual cost can vary slightly based on manufacturer pricing and any equipment needed at the time of purchase.

The new agreement is for a two-year term beginning July 1, 2024, and ending June 30, 2026.

Joe Naiman can be reached by email at [email protected].