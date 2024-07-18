Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rainbow MWD adopts 2024-25 budget

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jul 18, 2024
The Rainbow Municipal Water District adopted its 2024-25 budget.

Rainbow’s board voted 5-0 June 25 to adopt the budget. The budget anticipates $54,278,800 of water and wastewater revenue and $57,163,770 of expenditures including $5,952,369 in capital projects, $4,803,090 of debt service, and $3,409,709 for the initial exit fee payment for the detachment of Rainbow from the San Diego County Water Authority.

A 4-1 vote at the May 28 Rainbow board meeting, with Michael Mack opposed, recommended $931,000 of reductions in the proposed budget.

The eliminations and deferrals included reduction of the planned California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) liability payment, reduction of $100,000 budgeted to study the new building headquarters, postponement of record scanning services, deferral of customer service software, reduction of proposed interns for operations, a delay in commencement of the master plan process, and postponement of the filling an engineer position and a grant specialist.

“We deferred a couple of positions,” said Rainbow General Manager Jake Wiley.

The budget is based on water sales of 10,000 acre-feet which reflects recent historically low sales levels, a pass-through rate increase of 3.6% from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, increased energy costs of 73% due not only to San Diego Gas & Electric increases but also new pumping facilities, and approximately $400,000 of increased costs for water treatment chemicals.

The water capital budget includes $3,400,000 for the new Hutton, Turner, and Dentro De Lomas pump stations, $710,000 for the Gopher skid pump station, $700,000 for San Diego County Water Authority connections transition involved with the detachment, $500,000 for new district headquarters expenses, and $445,000 for connections to Fallbrook Public Utility District infrastructure. Generators account for $525,000 of wastewater capital budget planned spending.

