Rainbow MWD board approves rate, capacity fee increases

Two separate 5-0 Rainbow Municipal Water District board votes June 25 approved an increase for water and wastewater rates and an increase in capacity fees.

Water rates will increase by approximately 4.5% while wastewater rates will be increased by 13%. The first capacity fee increase in seven years will be 26.4%.

In November 1996, the state's voters passed Proposition 218, which requires a public vote on benefit assessments but exempts water and sewer rate increases if a cost of service study shows a relationship between the rates and the agency's cost to provide service.

A rate setting policy can be in effect for up to five years and must include a rate design and public review. In June, Rainbow held a Proposition 218 hearing which authorized increases of up to 9% each year from 2024 through 2028.

The rate increases do not include any increases in the cost of water purchased from a wholesale agency. “We were able to reduce that by half,” said Rainbow General Manager Jake Wiley.

In July 2023, San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission approved a reorganization in which Rainbow and the Fallbrook Public Utility District would detach from the San Diego County Water Authority and join the Eastern Municipal Water District contingent upon approval by the Rainbow and FPUD voters.

The voters of both districts overwhelmingly approved the reorganization Nov. 7. FPUD’s detachment from the SDCWA and annexation to Eastern became effective Jan. 1.

The Rainbow detachment will be completed after pump stations allow all Rainbow water to be taken from turnouts north of the delivery point where the CWA takes over operation of the San Diego Aqueduct from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. The completion of those pump stations is expected to occur in late October.

“A reduced rate increase is still a rate increase, but long-term stability is what we’re looking at,” Wiley said.

The July 25 CWA board meeting is expected to approve 2025 rates for CWA member agencies; CWA staff is trying to reduce costs to avoid the 18% increase anticipated in May. “Our customers will avoid those costs as well. I think that’s where we’re seeing the big benefit,” Wiley said.

If the detachment is complete prior to the start of Calendar Year 2025, Rainbow would not pay those increased rates. Because the Rainbow rates utilize a fiscal year from July 1 to June 30, water at CWA wholesale rates will be purchased during part of Fiscal Year 2024-25. “We did factor in partial-year savings on wholesale water costs,” Wiley said.

Rainbow’s billing unit is 100 cubic feet, or 748 gallons. The cost per unit will increase from $5.53 for Fiscal Year 2023-24 to $6.23 in Fiscal Year 2024-25 for single-family or multi-family residential, commercial, and institutional accounts, from $4.56 to $5.18 for agricultural accounts which are not on the Special Agricultural Water Rate, and from $4.01 to $4.46 for SAWR accounts.

Rainbow has seven pumping zones, and each of those also have pumping charges per unit which reflect the cost of pumping the water to each area.

The monthly fixed operation and maintenance charges for single-family or multi-family residential, commercial, or institutional accounts will increase from $89.59 to $96.76 for a 5/8-inch or 3/4-inch meter, from $145.42 to $157.20 for a 1-inch meter, from $285.01 to $308.26 for a 1 1/2-inch meter, from $452.51 to #489.56 for a 2-inch meter, from $982.92 to $1,063.64 for a 3-inch meter, from $1,764.59 to $1,909.66 for a 4-inch meter, and from $3,635.01 to $3,934.07 for a 6-inch meter.

For non-SAWR agricultural accounts the increase will be from $142.17 to $151.70 for a 5/8-inch or 3/4-inch meter, from $233.06 to $248.77 for a 1-inch meter, from $460.27 to $491.42 for a 1 1/2-inch meter, from $732.93 to $782.61 for a 2-inch meter, from $1,596.36 to $1,704.68 for a 3-inch meter, from $2,868.77 to $3,063.53 for a 4-inch meter, and from $5,913.47 to $6,315.07 for a 6-inch meter.

The increase for SAWR accounts will be from $127.47 to $134.38 for a 5/8-inch or 3/4-inch meter, from $208.56 to $219.90 for a 1-inch meter, from $411.27 to $433.69 for a 1 1/2-inch meter, from $654.53 to $690.23 for a 2-inch meter, from $1,424.86 to $1,502.61 for a 3-inch meter, from $2,560.07 to $2,699.81 for a 4-inch meter, and from $5,276.47 to $5,564.54 for a 6-inch meter.

The monthly fixed charge for all pumping zones was increased from $8.39 to $8.77.

The wastewater monthly fee per equivalent dwelling unit was increased from $66.57 to $75.23. For a single-family residence square footage from 1,251 to 2,000 square feet is 1.0 equivalent dwelling units while the EDU is 0.8 for square footage under 1,251, 1.2 if the square footage is 2,001 to 3,000, 1.5 for 3,001 to 4,500 square feet, and 2.0 for 4,501 to 6,000 square feet with homes over 6,000 square feet assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Capacity fees cover a project’s share of the existing infrastructure system. “These are developer fees when new development comes in,” Wiley said.

“We had not adjusted these since 2017,” Wiley said. “We just brought them up to date with inflation.”

Because the CWA also charges a capacity fee, the water capacity fees will actually decrease after Jan. 1. The Rainbow portion will increase from $6,241 to $7,891 for a 5/8-inch meter, from $10,401 to $13,161 for a 3/4-inch meter, from $16,642 to $20,041 for a one-inch meter, from $27,043 to $34,192 for a 1 1/2-inch meter, from $62,406 to $78,904 for a two-inch meter, from $124,812 to $157,807 for a three-inch meter, and from $208,020 to $263,012 for a four-inch meter.

The wastewater capacity fee will increase from $11,301 to $14,289 for 0.8 EDU structures, from $14,126 to $17,860 for 1.0 EDU, from $16,951 to $21,432 for a 1.2 EDU development, from $21,189 to $26,791 for 1.5 EDU projects, and from $28,252 to $35,721 a 2.0 EDU building.