SHERIFF'S LOG

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
July 7
200 blk S. Brandon Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Driving without a valid drivers license
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Simple battery
5700 blk Camino Del Rey Arrest - Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
July 8
1300 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Contempt of court: disobey court order, obstruct use of any wireless communication device,
obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft: from building
100 blk W. College St. Embezzle leased/rented vehicle
July 9
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Extra patrol - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft
Old Stage Rd. / E. Clemmens Ln. Traffic stop - Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
July 10
2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Trespassing
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Contempt of court: disobey court order
July 11
41000 blk De Luz Murrieta Rd. Trespassing - Burglary and vandalism: residential
200 blk Pippin Dr. Petty theft: from vehicle
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult and assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm
S. Main Ave. / W. Beech St. Traffic stop - Arrest - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia, expired registration
July 12
Burma Rd. / Luneta Ln. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Domestic violence - Arrest - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date etc.
E. College St. / S. Orange Ave. (2) Arrests - (1) Driving under the influence - Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without valid driver’s license, DUI: alcohol, (2) Disorderly conduct: intoxicating drug with alcohol
July 13
1200 blk E. Mission Rd. Suspicious vehicle - Found property
500 blk De Luz Rd. Family disturbance - Domestic violence incident
July 14
1200 blk Calle Sonia Recovered stolen vehicle - Other agency’s vehicle theft/recovery
July 15
3500 blk Cazador Ln. Arrest - Simple battery
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Disturbance - Arrest - Disorderly conduct: alcohol
1100 blk S. Main Ave. Suspicious person - Arrest - Disorderly conduct: alcohol
