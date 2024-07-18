SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

July 7

200 blk S. Brandon Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Driving without a valid drivers license

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Simple battery

5700 blk Camino Del Rey Arrest - Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

July 8

1300 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Contempt of court: disobey court order, obstruct use of any wireless communication device,

obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft: from building

100 blk W. College St. Embezzle leased/rented vehicle

July 9

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Extra patrol - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft

Old Stage Rd. / E. Clemmens Ln. Traffic stop - Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

July 10

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Trespassing

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Contempt of court: disobey court order

July 11

41000 blk De Luz Murrieta Rd. Trespassing - Burglary and vandalism: residential

200 blk Pippin Dr. Petty theft: from vehicle

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult and assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm

S. Main Ave. / W. Beech St. Traffic stop - Arrest - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia, expired registration

July 12

Burma Rd. / Luneta Ln. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Domestic violence - Arrest - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date etc.

E. College St. / S. Orange Ave. (2) Arrests - (1) Driving under the influence - Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without valid driver’s license, DUI: alcohol, (2) Disorderly conduct: intoxicating drug with alcohol

July 13

1200 blk E. Mission Rd. Suspicious vehicle - Found property

500 blk De Luz Rd. Family disturbance - Domestic violence incident

July 14

1200 blk Calle Sonia Recovered stolen vehicle - Other agency’s vehicle theft/recovery

July 15

3500 blk Cazador Ln. Arrest - Simple battery

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Disturbance - Arrest - Disorderly conduct: alcohol

1100 blk S. Main Ave. Suspicious person - Arrest - Disorderly conduct: alcohol