Woman taken into custody after Assault with a Deadly Weapon call

A woman was detained and taken into custody at the Fallbrook substation this morning after a 245 Assault with a Deadly Weapon call at 8:41 am in the 300 block of W. Clemmens in Fallbrook. Fallbrook Sheriff's responded as well as an ASTREA helicopter. The ASTREA announcement pertained to a 27-year-old Hispanic female with a red flannel jacket. The woman was found and expected to be charged, according to Fallbrook Sheriff Lt. McNeal. There were no injuries reported. "It was a family matter," according to Lt. McNeal.

It's unclear what her charges are as of 10 am Tuesday morning.