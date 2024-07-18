Worker of the Week runs the Yogurt Palace

Village News/David Landry photo
Alejandra Mariscal, left, is the owner of the Yogurt Palace at 130 S. Main Ave.; Maggie Morales, center is a shift supervisor and Brianna Mariscal is the manager. Alejandra was born in San Francisco and her parents decided to move to Fallbrook in 1982. Her parents were looking for a much quieter place to live. Prior to Alejandra buying the Yogurt Palace on Jan. 1, 2024, she and her family owned Las Brisas Taqueria Mexican Restaurant for just over 27 years. Some of her reviews for the Yogurt Palace say it's the best yogurt joint in town, and her employees have outstanding customer service. Alejandra desires to open another Yogurt Palace someday in the future in Fallbrook and add more flavors to the menu. She is a proud mother of three girls and a boy who work part time in the business and may run the one in Arizona.
