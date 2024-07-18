CLERB thanks Sheriff for policy change in response to jail search recommendation

SAN DIEGO – Over the past two years, the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board, known as CLERB, has urged that all individuals entering San Diego Sheriff Department detention facilities be subject to body scans to prevent illegal drugs from entering to prevent overdoses and deaths. This policy recommendation was submitted twice to the department.

Today, July 11, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced a significant change to departmental policy that demonstrates agreement with CLERB’s suggestion.

“CLERB has strongly urged the Sheriff to body scan every single person who works in our county jails to keep illegal drugs from getting inside. As CLERB's new chair, I thank Sheriff Martinez for hearing us and doing the hard work to build out and enact a plan to make every single person working in the jails subject to random, surprise contraband screenings. It will undoubtedly go a long way toward preventing overdoses, saving lives and sparing families the pain too many have suffered.” said MaryAnne Pintar, CLERB’s Chair.

"I also want to thank the families who show up every month to be a voice for their loved ones who have died in custody as well as the individuals who participate in our meetings consistently to advocate for change," she said.

CLERB was created by San Diego County voters in 1990 to provide independent investigation and oversight of the County’s Sheriff’s and Probation departments. Part of its authority includes oversight of all County jails in the unincorporated areas and in the nine cities that use the County’s Sheriff’s Department to provide law enforcement.

The Board’s mission is “to increase public confidence in and accountability of peace officers employed by the Sheriff’s Department or the Probation Department by conducting independent, thorough, timely, and impartial reviews of complaints of misconduct and deaths and other specified incidents arising out of or in connection with actions of peace officers.”

CLERB meets publicly once a month in room 302 of the San Diego County Administration Center, located at 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, 92101.