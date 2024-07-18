A number of new laws passed by the State Legislature and signed by the Governor have gone into effect this year.

New laws that went into effect July 1:

• Drug testing kits must now be made available in bars to prevent date-rapes and drink spiking

• Second Amendment impacts include an 11% tax on all firearms and ammunition sold in California; credit card payment networks will be required to provide a unique identifying code for merchants that sell firearms and ammunition

• Landlords will no longer be allowed to ask for security deposits greater than a single month’s rent

• Employers will now be required to implement a workplace violence prevention plan

• Consumer impacts include a new “Right to Repair” law requiring manufacturers of electronic devices over $50 to make documentation and spare parts or tools available for repair

• Students may no longer be suspended for “minor misbehavior” but the law will sunset in 2029 for grades 6-12 so that the impact of this change can be evaluated.

Laws that went into effect Jan. 1:

• A streamlined approval process for housing projects developed by religious or higher education institutions will be implemented

• Reform of the Mental Health Services Act to better address current needs and provide greater accountability

• Funding for 11,150 new behavioral health beds along with 26,700 outpatient treatment slots will be provided

• Human trafficking of minors will now be designated a serious felony, and penalties will be enhanced

For better or worse, these are just some of the new laws that went into effect this year. The Legislature is out of session in July, and will reconvene Aug. 5. Session will end Aug. 31 – more new laws are on the way.